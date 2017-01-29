SYNERGY SHOW SYSTEMS, INC.
PRESENTS
"STAGE OF STORIES"
Where our Legendary Hawaiian Artists tell their stories through Music and Dance
Live In Concert Sunday, January 29,2017
Hawaii Convention Center Liliu Theater
1801 Kalakaua Ave. Honolulu, Hi 96815
SHOW TIME - 5:00pm
Pre Concert -VIP Reception Starts @ 4:00pm - 4:45pm
Raiatea Helm is a 2 time Grammy Nominee, Raiatea Helm is a 2 time Grammy Nominee, 8 time Na Hoku Hanokano Award winner including 2 time female vocalist.
Nathan Aweau is a 3 time winner for “Male Vocalist of the Year” and has won multiple Na Hoku Awards.
Halau Na Mamo O Pu’uanahula / Na Kumu Hula Sonny Ching & Lopaka Igarta-DeVera were crowned winners at 2016 Merrie Monarch.