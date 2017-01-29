  • Share:   
Information
Synergy Show Systems, Inc. Presents "STAGE OF STORIES" Home for Hawaiian Music & Dance

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2017
Time: 5:00 PM
1/29/2017 7:00:00 PM1/29/2017 7:00:00 PMAmerica/Los_AngelesSynergy Show Systems, Inc. Presents "STAGE OF STORIES" Home for Hawaiian Music & Dance At Liliu Theater / Hawaii Convention Center1801 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815Website: http://www.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=921721FalseMM/DD/YYYY

Liliu Theater / Hawaii Convention Center
1801 Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96815
Map & Directions

Website: http://Synergyshowsystems.com
Purchase
Select Your Tickets



Or
Best Available
Price TierQuantity
$55.00 
$45.00 
$30.00Unavailable


Description

SYNERGY SHOW SYSTEMS, INC.

PRESENTS

"STAGE OF STORIES"

Where our Legendary Hawaiian Artists tell their stories through Music and Dance

Live In Concert Sunday, January 29,2017

Hawaii Convention Center Liliu Theater

1801 Kalakaua Ave. Honolulu, Hi 96815

SHOW TIME - 5:00pm

Pre Concert -VIP Reception Starts @ 4:00pm - 4:45pm

 

Raiatea Helm is a 2 time Grammy Nominee, Raiatea Helm is a 2 time Grammy Nominee, 8 time Na Hoku Hanokano Award winner including 2 time female vocalist.


Nathan Aweau is a 3 time winner for “Male Vocalist of the Year” and has won multiple Na Hoku Awards.

  

Halau Na Mamo O Pu’uanahula  / Na Kumu Hula Sonny Ching & Lopaka Igarta-DeVera were crowned winners at 2016 Merrie Monarch.  